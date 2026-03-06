Kyrgyzstan approves second phase of migration policy until 2030

On March 5, 2026, the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic approved the second phase of the migration policy concept for 2026–2030. The press service of the Ministry of Labor, Social Security, and Migration reported.

According to the press service, the document aims to improve the management of migration processes and strengthen interagency cooperation.

The second phase includes:

a systemic, flexible, and coordinated approach to migration management;

updating the objectives of state migration policy in line with modern challenges;

creating conditions for effective interaction between government agencies, international organizations, and non-governmental organizations.

It is noted that the implementation of the second phase will improve the effectiveness of state migration policy and ensure sustainable migration regulation in the country.