Cache of Dzhengo’s crime group destroyed: 12 Kalashnikovs seized in Osh region

Officers of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) discovered and dismantled a large weapons cache belonging to the organized crime group led by crime boss Kadyr Dosonov, known as Dzhengo, the SCNS press center reported.

According to it, the cache was uncovered during operational and investigative measures aimed at suppressing the activities of organized crime groups.

The cache contained:

12 Kalashnikov assault rifles (AKs)

2 combat pistols — Beretta and Makarov

2 short-barreled smoothbore shotguns

11 magazines for Kalashnikov rifles

700 rounds of 7.62 mm ammunition (in a sealed metal box)

58 rounds of 9×19 mm ammunition

66 rounds of 9×18 mm ammunition

8 weapon cleaning kits.

Investigators report that this arsenal was intended for committing particularly serious crimes, including attempts to destabilize the socio-political situation in Kyrgyzstan.

The SCNS noted that the weapons could have been used in case of an escalation of domestic political or socio-economic tensions.

Destructive forces might have attempted to provoke mass unrest and armed provocations to pursue unconstitutional changes of power.

The state committee also reported that the organizers had counted on support from transnational criminal structures associated with the so-called «thieves’ ideology» and the influence of the «brotherhood circle,» as well as potential assistance from international extremist and terrorist organizations.

The SCNS emphasized that the timely discovery of the cache allowed authorities to neutralize the group’s armed base and prevent possible armed provocations and mass riots.

The seized weapons and ammunition have been sent for ballistic and forensic examination. Operational and investigative measures are ongoing, with security services working to identify the organizers, as well as ideological and financial sponsors involved in preparing unconstitutional actions and attempts to destabilize situation in the country.