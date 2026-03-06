10:34
Kyrgyzstan extradites suspects in murder, robbery, extortion to Poland

The Prosecutor General’s Office of the Kyrgyz Republic has extradited two citizens, previously wanted internationally, to Poland, the supervisory body reported.

The extradition was carried out in coordination with the National Central Bureau of INTERPOL in Kyrgyzstan and the State Service for Execution of Punishments of Kyrgyzstan.

According to the Prosecutor General’s Office, the individuals were previously found guilty by Polish courts of a number of serious and especially serious crimes. These crimes are related to the activities of an armed organized criminal group.

The crimes they are accused of include attempted murder, robbery, extortion, organizing prostitution, as well as smuggling and illegal trafficking of large quantities of drugs.

The Prosecutor General’s Office noted that Kyrgyzstan continues to develop international cooperation in combating cross-border organized crime.
