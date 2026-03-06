Four Kyrgyz wrestlers enter top 10 of UWW world rankings

United World Wrestling (UWW) has published its updated world rankings, which include four athletes from Kyrgyzstan.

The rankings were compiled following an international tournament held in Albania from February 25 to March 1, where the national freestyle wrestling team of Kyrgyzstan won three medals.

Bekzat Almaz uulu — 57 kg

Ernazar Akmataliev — 70 kg.

Two Kyrgyz wrestlers share second place in their respective weight categories:

Another Kyrgyz athlete, Taiyrbek Zhumashbek uulu, ranked 9th in the 61 kg weight class.

Orozobek Toktomambetov rounded out the top 10, taking 10th place in the 74 kg category.