Escalation in Middle East: Bishkek expresses solidarity with people of Qatar

Jeenbek Kulubaev had a telephone conversation with Qatari Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan reported.

According to the ministry, Kulubaev, on behalf of President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov, expressed sincere solidarity with the fraternal people of Qatar in connection with the escalation of tensions in the Middle East, which has affected their territory.

«The interlocutors expressed hope for a speedy de-escalation of the situation, the resumption of political and diplomatic dialogue, and the adoption of concrete measures aimed at restoring peace and stability in the region,» the statement reads.
