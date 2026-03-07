10:35
Opera and Ballet Theater invites to festive concert in Bishkek

The Abdylas Maldybaev Kyrgyz National Opera and Ballet Theater invites to a festive concert on March 8 «For You, Our Loved Ones!»

The program includes world and national classics, popular and beloved works performed by the best opera and ballet soloists and the theater’s symphony orchestra.

The concert is dedicated to the holiday of spring, love, and, of course, to you—our dear and lovely women!

Conductor: Semetey Sultanov. Director: Nailya Rakhmadieva. Principal choreographer: People’s Artist of the Kyrgyz Republic Aizada Tumakova. The concert will begin at 5 p.m.
link: https://24.kg./english/364962/
views: 83
