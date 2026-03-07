Chinese company to modernize irrigation system in Bazar-Korgon

Work has begun on Kara Unkur-Sai irrigation system modernization project in Bazar-Korgon district of Jalal-Abad region. The Ministry of Water Resources, Agriculture, and Processing Industry of Kyrgyzstan announced.

It is noted that the irrigation infrastructure providing irrigation water to eight settlements in Bazar-Korgon district will be upgraded.

Specifically, 15 kilometers of the left-bank main canal, with a total length of 15.78 kilometers, will be completely reconstructed, as well as 13.5 kilometers of the new upper utility canal.

According to the ministry, a tender was held and a contract for 853,476 million soms was signed. China Road will carry out the construction work.

The project is expected to improve water supply to 8,225 hectares of irrigated land in the city of Bazar-Korgon and Saidykyum and Akman rural districts.

Completion of the modernization project is scheduled for the end of December 2028.