18:23
USD 87.45
EUR 101.46
RUB 1.11
English

Asman eco-city project to be presented again in China

Asman eco-city project will be presented again in China. It was announced at a meeting between Meerimbek Koichumanov, Deputy Head of the National Investment Agency under the President of Kyrgyzstan, and representatives of Chinese companies.

According to the agency, the meeting was attended by the CEO of Nanjing Huayuan Cultural Technology Development Co., Ltd., a China — Central Asia trade platform, and representatives of Tianshan Investment and Silk Road Construction.

The parties discussed promoting Kyrgyzstan’s investment potential in China.

One of the topics of the talks was holding presentation sessions for Chinese businesses, where they plan to present the country’s key investment projects, including the Asman eco-city project. Attracting potential investors from China and organizing joint events aimed at developing business cooperation were also discussed.

Asman eco-city project was presented in Shanghai and Nanjing in January. The Kyrgyz delegation then took part in an International Business Forum organized by Shanghai Minhou Xuyi Business and presented information about the country’s investment climate to potential partners.
link: https://24.kg./english/364991/
views: 262
Print
Related
Cabinet of Kyrgyzstan allows import of gasoline and diesel from China by road
Kyrgyzstan adopts China's experience in implementing industrial technologies
Education Minister discusses cooperation in education with Chinese Ambassador
Eight Kyrgyz companies receive permission to export products to China
China Southern Airlines to launch direct Bishkek — Guangzhou flights
Checkpoints on border with China to be temporarily closed
Kyrgyzstan introduces e-permit system for freight transport with China
Time to obtain permits for transportation to China cut 144 times in Kyrgyzstan
Chinese company may build electrical appliance manufacturing park in Kyrgyzstan
Chinese companies to invest in digitalization of Kyrgyzstan’s cities
Popular
Korean company intends to install 300 electric vehicle charging stations Korean company intends to install 300 electric vehicle charging stations
KOICA hands over electric vehicles to support green mobility in Kyrgyzstan KOICA hands over electric vehicles to support green mobility in Kyrgyzstan
Direct Jeddah–Osh flights to resume from March 4 Direct Jeddah–Osh flights to resume from March 4
Kyrgyzstan to evacuate citizens via Oman, first charter flights approved Kyrgyzstan to evacuate citizens via Oman, first charter flights approved
7 March, Saturday
17:58
Cabinet proposes program for development of science, universities, innovation Cabinet proposes program for development of science, un...
15:54
Kyrgyzstani Denis Petrashov wins gold at Swimming Tournament in USA
15:49
Foreign Ministers of Turkic states to meet in Istanbul for informal talks
15:42
Asman eco-city project to be presented again in China
15:34
Peaceful rally for women’s rights to be held in Bishkek on March 8