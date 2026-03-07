18:23
Cabinet proposes program for development of science, universities, innovation

The Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan submitted for public discussion a draft resolution approving the State Program for the Development of Science, Higher Education, Intellectual Property and Innovation in Kyrgyzstan for 2026–2030.

The document was developed as part of the implementation of the National Development Program of the country until 2030, approved by a presidential decree.

According to the background statement, the main goal of the program is to create by 2030 an integrated knowledge ecosystem that will combine education, science, intellectual property and innovation. It is expected that the results of scientific research will be more actively introduced into the economy and transformed into competitive products and technologies.

The draft program brings together several previously separate areas — science, higher education, intellectual property and innovation — into a single system.

Key areas of the program include:

  • increasing spending on research and development to 0.5–1 percent of GDP through government funding, private investment and international partners;
  • creating a National Science and Innovation Fund;
  • developing regional scientific centers and branches of the National Academy of Sciences;
  • launching a mechanism for state-commissioned research in priority sectors of the economy;
  • expanding the participation of Kyrgyz scientists in international research programs;
  • improving the quality of specialist training in higher education, developing dual education, introducing micro-qualifications, and expanding academic mobility for students and faculty.

Special attention will be paid to engineering, IT, pedagogical and medical education, which are considered strategic for the country’s economy.

The program also provides for creation of technology parks, business incubators, accelerators, FabLab laboratories and technology transfer centers, as well as the establishment of a national venture fund to support technological startups.

In addition, it proposes simplifying and digitalizing the registration of intellectual property objects and encouraging universities to commercialize scientific developments.

The government expects that the implementation of the program will increase innovation activity, create new high-tech jobs and strengthen Kyrgyzstan’s position in international university and innovation rankings.

After approval, the new program will replace the current State Program for the Development of Intellectual Property and Innovation for 2022–2026.
