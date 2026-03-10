State Mortgage Company of Kyrgyzstan to restructure its authorized capital

The State Mortgage Company of Kyrgyzstan will restructure its authorized capital. The decision was made by shareholders at an extraordinary general meeting.

During the first stage, the State Mortgage Company will cancel 95,196 previously issued shares with a par value of 100,000 soms each. The total value of the canceled shares is 9,519.6 billion soms.

At the meeting, shareholders approved a new issue of 350,000 common shares with the same par value. The total volume of the new issue will reach 35 billion soms.

The entire share package is planned to be placed privately in favor of the Presidential Affairs Department, which is the sole shareholder of the State Mortgage Company.

The shares will be paid for in the national currency. The period for issuing the shares on the securities market will be up to 10 months from the date of registration.

In connection with this decision, amendments have been made to the charter, which will undergo the re-registration procedure with the Ministry of Justice.