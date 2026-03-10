Results of Umut Film Forum announced in Bishkek

The 13th International Film Forum Umut, which brought together young filmmakers from the CIS countries, has concluded in Bishkek. The press service of the Ministry of Culture reported.

According to the press service, a total of 38 films were presented in the forum program. Participants also had the opportunity to participate in educational meetings with industry professionals and present their projects to experts.

Following the international competition, the main prize for Best Film was awarded to Armenian director Liya Karapetyan for her film «Gulls above Golgotha.» The jury awarded the Best Director award to Azerbaijani director Nurlan Hasanli for his film «Early Feelings.»

The national competition winner was «Balyk,» directed by Tolomush Zhanybekov. Daniyar Abirov received the title of Best Director among domestic participants for his film «Obonchu.»

The project pitching event supported the work «You and I,» which was recognized by the Kyrgyzfilm studio. Financial support was also provided to the projects «Accomplice,» «Ultrasound,» and «Gesture.»

The event took place from March 4 to 7 and included film screenings, master classes, and pitching sessions for new film projects.