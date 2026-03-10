16:47
Kyrgyzstan to establish Digital Technology School for Adults Mektep 21

The Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan adopted a resolution establishing the educational institution Mektep 21 — Digital Technology School under the Ministry of Education.

The new organization will provide continuing education for adults in the IT field. The project aims to develop digital education, provide citizens with access to modern IT programs, and train specialists in demand in the labor market.

The Cabinet notes that instruction will be structured using innovative methods and digital technologies, which should improve the quality and effectiveness of the educational process.

The resolution approves the standard structure and staffing of the institution, as well as the coefficients for calculating employee salaries. The minimum base salary is set at 7,040 soms.

Funding for the school’s activities will come from the national budget allocated for state programs and activities.

The Ministry of Education has been instructed to develop the institution’s charter, register it with the justice authorities, and ensure the organization and coordination of its work.

The resolution will come into force in 10 days.
