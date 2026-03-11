16:16
President urges MPs not to allow division in Parliament

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov has called on deputies not to allow divisions in Parliament. He made the statement today during a session of the Zhogorku Kenesh.

According to the president, everyone is aware of the recent events in Parliament when some deputies attempted to create a split.

«But we managed to stop it in time. Let us refrain from such actions in the future. Such divisions pose a threat to statehood,» Sadyr Japarov said while addressing lawmakers.

He also recalled that he had previously pledged to fight regional divisions in the country, noting that a number of measures had been adopted to address the issue and they had already produced results.
