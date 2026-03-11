16:16
Nine out of ten candidates for Emergencies Minister post involved in corruption

Nine out of ten proposed candidates for the post of Minister of Emergency Situations have been implicated in corruption cases. President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov stated at a meeting of the Zhogorku Kenesh.

According to him, after the dismissal of the previous head of the ministry, ten candidates were proposed for consideration.

«But nine of them turned out to be involved in corruption cases. Are there no normal and clean personnel left in the civil service? We barely found a suitable candidate,» the president said.

Urmatbek Shamyrkanov was previously removed from his post as Minister of Emergency Situations.
link: https://24.kg./english/365509/
views: 186
