Sadyr Japarov: I won't spare even my close relatives in fight against corruption

«I won’t spare even my close relatives in the fight against corruption,» President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov stated today at a parliamentary meeting.

He said the fight against corruption will continue, no matter what.

«I will show no mercy to anyone. Even if it were my own brother, I would not spare him. However, my brothers and children don’t work in the civil service, so my conscience is clear.

A corrupt official is more dangerous than a murderer. A murderer kills one person, but a corrupt official destroys an entire state. Therefore, I ask you: help me fight corruption. If you see theft or corruption among the authorities, speak out openly from the podium. This will help me. Don’t be afraid of anyone—I will be on your side and protect you,» Sadyr Japarov added.