Sadyr Japarov: Akylman school graduates won't be unemployed even for a day

Akylman school graduates will not be unemployed even for a day, President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov announced at a parliamentary meeting.

He said everyone remembers the law passed regarding Akylman school.

«Akylman school graduates will not be unemployed even for a day after graduating. If there are no vacant positions, we will free them up — we will retire pensioners, fire weak employees, and hire these graduates. Because the state is currently spending billions on their education. We are preparing them as highly qualified workers of the future. That is why we passed the relevant law,» Sadyr Japarov added.