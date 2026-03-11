President instructs Cabinet to prioritize locally produced goods

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov instructed the Cabinet of Ministers to prioritize domestically produced goods. He made the statement during a session of the Zhogorku Kenesh.

The president was responding to a question from MP Aigul Karabekova regarding the operations of the only enterprise in Kyrgyzstan that produces medical syringes. According to the lawmaker, the share of this company’s products in government procurement remains small.

Sadyr Japarov noted that the state had supported the enterprise several years ago.

«Four or five years ago, when Alymkadyr Beishenaliev was minister, we helped the company and provided an interest-free loan. After that, the enterprise apparently got back on its feet. Now it produces about 500,000 syringes, but only a small portion of this production is sold on the domestic market. Minister, take note of this. Conduct an audit today, where your syringes are bought. Why aren’t you buying domestically produced products?» he added.

The president ordered a review of syringe procurement and called for stronger support for domestic manufacturing, as well as a gradual reduction in dependence on imports.

«Across the entire republic we must pay attention to goods produced in Kyrgyzstan. Ministries, deputies, builders — everyone should prioritize domestic production,» he said.