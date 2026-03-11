Mass food poisoning registered again in Bishkek

Another case of mass food poisoning has been registered in Bishkek. The Department of Disease Prevention and State Sanitary and Epidemiological Surveillance reported.

According to preliminary data, 13 people sought medical assistance. Eleven of them were hospitalized, while two are receiving outpatient treatment.

All affected individuals are receiving the necessary medical care.

Preliminary findings indicate that the patients had eaten dishes prepared at Buffet canteen.

Specialists from the sanitary and epidemiological service carried out an unscheduled inspection of the facility and collected food samples for laboratory testing.

A report has been drawn up regarding the violations identified. A fine of 23,000 soms has been imposed, and an order has been issued to temporarily suspend the canteen’s operations from March 11.

The epidemiological investigation is ongoing.