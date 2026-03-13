Ex-military judge detained in Kyrgyzstan for extorting $32,000

Officers of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) detained lawyer A.K.A., a former military judge, on suspicion of systematic extortion. The security services reported.

According to the investigation, the suspect, using his personal connections and status, organized a scheme to extort money in exchange for assistance in obtaining favorable court decisions in civil cases.

It was found out that he initially received $25,000 from the injured party. However, he subsequently continued to demand additional $7,000, threatening to use his connections to overturn the court decision in favor of opponents if they refused.

During the investigation, the lawyer was caught red-handed accepting part of the demanded sum—437,500 soms (approximately $5,000).

By court order, the suspect was taken into custody for two months. The investigation continues to identify other possible participants in the corruption scheme.