Sumolok Festival to be held at Burana Tower Complex

A Sumolok Festival will be held at the Burana Tower Historical and Archaeological Complex in Chui region. Elnura Kulueva, the event’s organizer, told 24.kg news agency.

According to her, 10 cauldrons will be set up during the festival, in which participants will jointly prepare the traditional dish. All residents and visitors to the region are invited to participate.

The organizers note that the festival aims to preserve national traditions and unite people around an ancient spring ritual.

Sumolok is a traditional Central Asian dish made from sprouted wheat, flour, and vegetable oil. It is cooked in large cauldrons for 10-12 hours, usually on the eve of Nooruz holiday. The preparation is accompanied by songs, dances, and teamwork, making sumolok a symbol of unity, prosperity, and renewal.
