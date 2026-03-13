18:17
USD 87.45
EUR 100.09
RUB 1.10
English

Birth rate drops sharply in northern part of Kyrgyzstan

The birth rate has sharply declined in northern regions of Kyrgyzstan. Nurgul Ibraeva, head of the Department for the Organization of Medical Care and Pharmaceutical Policy, said at a joint meeting of two deputy groups.

She was responding to a question from MP Zhumabek Salymbekov about the current demographic situation in the country.

According to Ibraeva, the republic previously recorded up to 150,000 births annually.

«In 2025, a total of 137,982 babies were born, which is 2,000 fewer than in 2024. It should be noted that the number of births has been decreasing every year. This is linked to a number of social factors, including changes in family values and attitudes among women who believe they should first become financially stable before having children,» she said.

At the same time, regional analysis shows differing trends across the country.

«While the number of births has not decreased in the southern regions, it has dropped sharply in the north,» Nurgul Ibraeva added.

Responding to a question about infant mortality, she said that according to recent analysis the infant mortality rate has decreased by 36 percent in the country compared with previous years.
link: https://24.kg./english/365890/
views: 203
Print
Related
Baby weighing over 5 kilograms born in Bishkek maternity hospital
Kyrgyzstan to provide payments for birth of 4th and subsequent children
Birth rate declines in Kyrgyzstan
Birth rate in Russia falls to historic low
Boy weighing over 5 kilograms born at Human Reproduction Research Center
Birth and infant mortality rates decrease in Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan takes 74th place in ranking of countries by birth rate
At least 17,043 children born in Kyrgyzstan during quarantine
Birth rate on rise in Kyrgyzstan
Most of all children live in Talas and Naryn regions
Popular
Kyrgyzstan introduces international standards in pharmaceutical industry Kyrgyzstan introduces international standards in pharmaceutical industry
Sharp temperature drop expected in Kyrgyzstan Sharp temperature drop expected in Kyrgyzstan
Senior extremist figure detained in Kyrgyzstan Senior extremist figure detained in Kyrgyzstan
Ban on livestock exports from Kyrgyzstan extended for six months Ban on livestock exports from Kyrgyzstan extended for six months
13 March, Friday
18:09
Construction boom predicted in Kyrgyzstan for at least 10 years Construction boom predicted in Kyrgyzstan for at least...
17:51
MP Shairbek Tashiev summoned for questioning at Interior Ministry
17:46
Coordinator about CASA-1000 project's current status
17:34
Economy Ministry invites Chinese companies to relocate production to Kyrgyzstan
17:21
Cabinet Chairman orders construction of new medical cluster in Karakol