No fuel shortage expected in Kyrgyzstan — Economy Ministry

Kyrgyzstan is not expected to face a shortage of fuel and lubricants, and both prices and supply volumes remain under constant monitoring by government agencies. Choro Seyitov, First Deputy Minister of Economy and Commerce, announced at a briefing.

According to him, authorities are working to ensure adequate fuel supplies during the spring fieldwork season, so that farmers are fully provided with the necessary fuel.

Seyitov added that maximum permissible fuel prices have already been set for agricultural producers.

The government is also taking into account external risks, particularly the situation in the Middle East, which could affect global energy markets. He said efforts are underway to ensure that any potential crisis does not negatively impact Kyrgyzstan, including in terms of logistics and fuel prices.

Russia remains country’s main fuel supplier. According to Seyitov, fuel deliveries are regulated through quotas, and the Russian side traditionally guarantees supplies to the Kyrgyz market.

«We are confident that the market will be supplied with the necessary volumes of fuels and lubricants throughout the entire period,» he emphasized.