Cabinet Chairman orders construction of new medical cluster in Karakol

During a working visit to Issyk-Kul region, Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Adylbek Kasymaliev inspected the state of medical facilities in Karakol city. The Cabinet’s press service reported.
Adylbek Kasymaliev instructed:
- to complete the construction on time;
- to allocate apartments for young doctors through state mortgage;
- to consider the construction of service housing.
The Cabinet Chairman also visited the anti-plague department and the forensic medical examination bureau, buildings of which were constructed in 1894 and 1897. Due to their dilapidated condition and non-compliance with biosafety standards, the relevant agencies were instructed to consider construction of new buildings and purchase of modern equipment.