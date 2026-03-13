18:18
Cabinet Chairman orders construction of new medical cluster in Karakol

During a working visit to Issyk-Kul region, Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Adylbek Kasymaliev inspected the state of medical facilities in Karakol city. The Cabinet’s press service reported.

Adylbek Kasymaliev visited the regional hospital, main building of which was built in 1968. He inspected the departments and reviewed the progress of construction of a new 350-bed building. The facility, consisting of eight blocks, is scheduled for completion in 2027.

Adylbek Kasymaliev instructed:

  • to complete the construction on time;
  • to allocate apartments for young doctors through state mortgage;
  • to consider the construction of service housing.

During the visit, a $150 million international medical cluster project was presented. The 510-bed center will specialize in oncology and cardiology. The project will create approximately 750 new jobs.

The Cabinet Chairman also visited the anti-plague department and the forensic medical examination bureau, buildings of which were constructed in 1894 and 1897. Due to their dilapidated condition and non-compliance with biosafety standards, the relevant agencies were instructed to consider construction of new buildings and purchase of modern equipment.
