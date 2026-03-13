18:18
Economy Ministry invites Chinese companies to relocate production to Kyrgyzstan

Kyrgyzstan is inviting Chinese companies to open enterprises or relocate production to the country. First Deputy Minister of Economy and Commerce Choro Seyitov announced at a briefing.

He noted that several visits to China have recently taken place, where the Kyrgyz side has invited local companies to locate production facilities in the country.

He noted that increased tariffs—ranging from 10 percent to 50 percent or more—have been imposed on a number of Chinese goods exported to the United States. Under these circumstances, Kyrgyzstan could become a platform for locating production facilities with subsequent exports to markets previously supplied directly from China.

Seyitov added that in 2026, the government will continue implementing a project to launch 100 enterprises. The list of enterprises has already been approved, and their opening is planned for the coming year.

The ministry expects production growth in a number of sectors, including construction materials, rubber and plastic products, pharmaceuticals, chemicals, automotive manufacturing, and light industry. These areas are focused on export and the development of in-depth industrial cooperation.
