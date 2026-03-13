18:18
Coordinator about CASA-1000 project's current status

Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan are ready to implement CASA-1000 project. Azim Moldokerimov, coordinator of CASA-1000 project implementation group, announced on Birinchi Radio.

According to him, 456 kilometers of the power line run through Kyrgyzstan, starting from Datka substation in Jalal-Abad region and crossing Osh and Batken regions. At least 29 kilometers of the line run through Tajikistan.

In March 2025, the Presidents of Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan, Emomali Rahmon and Sadyr Japarov, launched Sughd —Datka 500-kilovolt power transmission line, linking the two countries’ power systems.

«Unfortunately, the line in Afghanistan is not yet complete; work was suspended due to the change of government. After the Taliban’s return, donors suspended work, but work resumed in July 2025 and is currently underway. The most challenging section is in Afghanistan, where the contractors are Indian companies. Therefore, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan are ready to implement the project; we are only awaiting completion by Afghanistan,» Azim Moldokerimov said.

CASA-1000 is a regional project that envisages the export of electricity from Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan to Afghanistan and Pakistan via a connection between the Central and South Asian power systems.

The project is designed to transmit up to 1,300 megawatts of surplus electricity from Central Asia to high-demand electricity markets in South Asia through the construction of new energy infrastructure.
