18:18
USD 87.45
EUR 100.09
RUB 1.10
English

MP Shairbek Tashiev summoned for questioning at Interior Ministry

Member of the Zhogorku Kenesh Shairbek Tashiev has been summoned for questioning at the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Kyrgyzstan, sources told 24.kg news agency.

According to the sources, the lawmaker is currently at the main investigative department of the ministry.

It has not yet been specified in connection with which criminal case he is being questioned, nor in what capacity — as a witness or a suspect.

Shairbek Tashiev is the younger brother of Kamchybek Tashiev, the former chairman of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan.

As of the time of publication, no official comments had been provided by the Interior Ministry or by Shairbek Tashiev.
link: https://24.kg./english/365922/
views: 87
Print
Related
Activists taken for questioning ahead of rally in defense of freedom of assembly
Kloop: Current and former journalists are being interrogated
Another Kloop employee taken for questioning to SCNS
Kadyrbek Atambayev summoned for questioning
24.kg news agency management summoned for questioning again
Journalist Ydyrys Isakov summoned for questioning again
Activist Aizhan Myrsan summoned for questioning
Deputy Orozaiym Narmatova summoned for interrogation to SCNS
Fake PCR test certificates: Journalist Syrdybaeva summoned for questioning
AUCA President Andrew Kuchins summoned to police for questioning
Popular
Kyrgyzstan introduces international standards in pharmaceutical industry Kyrgyzstan introduces international standards in pharmaceutical industry
Sharp temperature drop expected in Kyrgyzstan Sharp temperature drop expected in Kyrgyzstan
Senior extremist figure detained in Kyrgyzstan Senior extremist figure detained in Kyrgyzstan
Ban on livestock exports from Kyrgyzstan extended for six months Ban on livestock exports from Kyrgyzstan extended for six months
13 March, Friday
18:09
Construction boom predicted in Kyrgyzstan for at least 10 years Construction boom predicted in Kyrgyzstan for at least...
17:51
MP Shairbek Tashiev summoned for questioning at Interior Ministry
17:46
Coordinator about CASA-1000 project's current status
17:34
Economy Ministry invites Chinese companies to relocate production to Kyrgyzstan
17:21
Cabinet Chairman orders construction of new medical cluster in Karakol