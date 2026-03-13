MP Shairbek Tashiev summoned for questioning at Interior Ministry

Member of the Zhogorku Kenesh Shairbek Tashiev has been summoned for questioning at the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Kyrgyzstan, sources told 24.kg news agency.

According to the sources, the lawmaker is currently at the main investigative department of the ministry.

It has not yet been specified in connection with which criminal case he is being questioned, nor in what capacity — as a witness or a suspect.

Shairbek Tashiev is the younger brother of Kamchybek Tashiev, the former chairman of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan.

As of the time of publication, no official comments had been provided by the Interior Ministry or by Shairbek Tashiev.