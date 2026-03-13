Construction boom predicted in Kyrgyzstan for at least 10 years

A construction boom is predicted in Kyrgyzstan that will last for at least 10 years. First Deputy Minister of Economy and Commerce Choro Seyitov announced at a briefing.

According to him, the housing construction sector has enormous potential for growth and development, making it extremely attractive for entrepreneurs.

I guarantee that active housing construction for the population will continue in all regions of Kyrgyzstan for at least 10 years. Choro Seyitov

He noted that the country has not yet achieved full housing coverage, meaning that sustained demand for real estate and building materials is expected to continue in the foreseeable future.

According to the Deputy Minister, this trend will create a stable market for a wide range of goods.

«There will definitely be demand for renovation items, wallpaper, nails, paint, and brushes. There will also be demand for rebar and slate,» he said.

Seyitov called on businessmen to actively engage in this work, emphasizing that the country will also continue to diversify production.