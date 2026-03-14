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Shairbek Tashiev submits letter of resignation from parliamentary seat

Deputy Shairbek Tashiev has submitted a letter of resignation from his parliamentary seat. Own sources informed 24.kg news agency.

According to their information, a meeting of the Central Election Commission is scheduled for today, at which the issue of revoking Tashiev’s seat will be considered.

MP Shairbek Tashiev was summoned for questioning at the Ministry of Internal Affairs on Friday. He was released after the questioning.

The Interior Ministry has not yet commented on the questioning. It also remains unclear in connection with which criminal case the MP was questioned and in what capacity — as a witness or a suspect.

Shairbek Tashiev is the brother of Kamchybek Tashiev, the former head of the State Committee for National Security of the Kyrgyz Republic.
link: https://24.kg./english/366000/
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