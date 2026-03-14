Court extends detention of Temirlan Sultanbekov, other defendants until May 17

The City Court extended the detention of Temirlan Sultanbekov, Kadyrbek Atambayev, Ermek Ermatov and other defendants in the case. They will remain in a pretrial detention center until May 17, relatives of the detainees said.

It is noted that Temirlan Sultanbekov filed three complaints over the alleged inaction of the investigation. However, for three weeks they have not yet been forwarded to the court for consideration.

Temirlan Sultanbekov, Kadyrbek Atambayev and Ermek Ermatov are charged in a case on preparation of mass unrest and the organization of protests. All of them were detained in the autumn of 2025 and have remained in custody since then.