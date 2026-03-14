10:55
USD 87.45
EUR 100.09
RUB 1.10
English

Powers of MP Shairbek Tashiev terminated ahead of schedule

The Central Election Commission of Kyrgyzstan has revoked the parliamentary mandate of Shairbek Tashiev. The decision was adopted at a commission meeting today, March 14.

The ID of the Zhogorku Kenesh deputy issued to Shairbek Tashiev has been declared invalid.

Earlier today, Tashiev submitted a letter on the voluntary resignation from his parliamentary seat.

The MP had been summoned for questioning at the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Kyrgyzstan on Friday. After the questioning, he was released.

The Interior Ministry has not yet commented on the questioning. It also remains unclear in connection with which criminal case he was questioned and in what capacity — as a witness or a suspect.
link: https://24.kg./english/366004/
views: 508
Print
Related
Mavlyuda Kalberdieva to replace Shairbek Tashiev in Parliament
Zhogorku Kenesh deputy Kuvanychbek Kongantiev resigns
Parliament Speaker reveals MPs’ salaries
Ata-Zhurt deputy group changes its name
CEC transfers deputy mandates to Raiymberdi Duishenbiev, Dzhailoobai Nyshanov
Kunduzbek Sulaimanov voluntarily resigns as member of Zhogorku Kenesh
Taalaibek Sarybashov replaces Zhanar Akaev in Parliament of Kyrgyzstan
CEC of Kyrgyzstan registers three new MPs
Azizbek Abdullaev replaces Eldar Sulaimanov as member of Parliament
CEC of Kyrgyzstan prematurely strips MP Eldar Sulaimanov of his mandate
Popular
Kyrgyzstan introduces international standards in pharmaceutical industry Kyrgyzstan introduces international standards in pharmaceutical industry
3.5-magnitude earthquake registered in Kyrgyzstan 3.5-magnitude earthquake registered in Kyrgyzstan
Mass food poisoning registered again in Bishkek Mass food poisoning registered again in Bishkek
Parliament approves bill reducing number of state awards Parliament approves bill reducing number of state awards
14 March, Saturday
19:09
New university building under construction in Talas New university building under construction in Talas
18:59
Kasymaliev inspects construction of key roads in Issyk-Kul region
18:51
Mavlyuda Kalberdieva to replace Shairbek Tashiev in Parliament
18:46
Sadyr Japarov meets with UIM President Raffaele Chiulli
17:38
Powers of MP Shairbek Tashiev terminated ahead of schedule