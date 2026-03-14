Powers of MP Shairbek Tashiev terminated ahead of schedule

The Central Election Commission of Kyrgyzstan has revoked the parliamentary mandate of Shairbek Tashiev. The decision was adopted at a commission meeting today, March 14.

The ID of the Zhogorku Kenesh deputy issued to Shairbek Tashiev has been declared invalid.

Earlier today, Tashiev submitted a letter on the voluntary resignation from his parliamentary seat.

The MP had been summoned for questioning at the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Kyrgyzstan on Friday. After the questioning, he was released.

The Interior Ministry has not yet commented on the questioning. It also remains unclear in connection with which criminal case he was questioned and in what capacity — as a witness or a suspect.