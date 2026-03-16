Three-story shopping center to be opened at Bishkek Arena stadium

Construction of Bishkek Arena stadium in Bishkek continues. Kanybek Tumanbaev, Head of the Presidential Affairs Department of Kyrgyzstan, reported.

According to him, construction work on the site is in full swing, and the project is already approaching its final stage.

Kanybek Tumanbaev also noted that the stadium will house a modern shopping center, Bishkek Arena Mall. It will consist of three floors and will be equipped with everything necessary for businesses and visitors.

According to preliminary plans, sales of retail space in the new shopping center will begin on April 1, 2026. Entrepreneurs interested in opening stores are encouraged to prepare in advance. Contact numbers and additional information will be published that same day.

There will be ample parking for visitors, and the facility itself will meet modern standards for comfort and infrastructure.