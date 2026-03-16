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Artist Bakhramjon Temirov's exhibition "Melody of Spring" opened in Bishkek

An exhibition by artist Bakhramjon Temirov «Melody of Spring» has been opened in Bishkek. The exhibition is housed in the Oak Park Gallery, organizers announced.

The artist presented new paintings, created over the course of his career. These include portraits, landscapes, and still lives, all painted in oil on canvas.

Portraits of Kyrgyz women and girls, depicted in various moments of everyday life against the backdrop of nature or a rural courtyard, constitute a significant part of Bakhramjon Temirov’s creative work, the announcement says.

Bakhramjon Temirov is a member of the Union of Artists of the Kyrgyz Republic, a participant in numerous national and international exhibitions and art projects, and a recipient of the «Silver Key of Cyprus» (Cyprus) and «Delegate of the Great Silk Road» (Shanghai) awards.

The exhibition will run until March 30.
link: https://24.kg./english/366087/
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