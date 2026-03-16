Kazakhstan's President announces parliamentary elections

Kazakhstan’s President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev announced parliamentary elections, Tengrinews.kz reported, citing Akorda.

A large-scale campaign has been conducted.

«We have a lot of work ahead. Parliamentary elections will be held this summer, and we must conduct them unitedly, as a single country. I believe this should be a youth parliament,» Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said at a meeting with young people who actively participated in the referendum.

He emphasized that the new Constitution is primarily focused on youth. According to the head of state, the Basic Law includes such important concepts as volunteering, science, innovation, and artificial intelligence.

The day before, on March 15, a referendum on the draft of the new Constitution was held in Kazakhstan.

By 8 p.m., 9.1 million of the 12.4 million voters had voted. The Central Referendum Commission recorded a preliminary turnout of 73.24 percent.

Results will be announced by March 21.