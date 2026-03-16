Muftiyat announces Orozo Ait celebration program in Kyrgyzstan

The Spiritual Directorate of Muslims of Kyrgyzstan (SDMK) announced the program of events dedicated to the end of the holy month of Ramadan and the celebration of Orozo Ait.

According to the muftiyat, the program for March 20 includes:

7:30–8 a.m. — recitation of the Quran;

8–8:25 a.m. — religious lectures;

8:25–8:30 a.m. — explanation of the procedure and rules for performing the festive prayer;

8:30 a.m. —festive prayer.

Due to the specific conditions of mountainous regions, slight deviations from the indicated time are possible depending on local circumstances, the muftiyat noted.

Orozo Ait is one of the main holidays for Muslims and marks the end of fasting during the month of Ramadan. On this day, believers perform a festive prayer, visit relatives and friends, and provide assistance to those in need.