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1,089 units of equipment for 3.7 billion soms transferred to farmers in 2026

The Ministry of Water Resources, Agriculture, and Processing Industry of Kyrgyzstan continues to upgrade agricultural machinery and support farmers.

Since 2011, with the support of the Cabinet of Ministers, seven leasing projects have been implemented through Aiyl Bank and Eldik Bank. Under these projects, agricultural producers are provided with agricultural machinery and equipment for the processing industry on preferential terms.

The equipment is leased for a period of seven years at 6 percent per annum. A total of 11,378 units of equipment worth 32 billion soms have been provided under state leasing projects. This includes 1,089 units of equipment worth 3.7 billion soms in 2026.

The implementation of these projects contributes to increased agricultural mechanization and production efficiency.
link: https://24.kg./english/366372/
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