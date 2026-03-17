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Investment project in construction materials sector implemented in Osh region

On March 17, Ravshanbek Sabirov, head of the National Investment Agency under the President of the Kyrgyz Republic, visited Vostochnye Stroitelnye Materialy LLC, located in the village of Zhany-Aryk in Kara-Suu district of Osh region, as part of monitoring the implementation of investment projects.

The company specializes in the production of building bricks and gas concrete blocks. The project envisions the creation of a fired brick and gas concrete block production facility with a design capacity of up to 200,000 bricks per day. The total investment exceeds $10.5 million.

According to the land lease agreement dated August 4, 2025, the company will make voluntary contributions to the budget of Yntymak aiyl okmotu of Kara-Suu district after the facility is commissioned. The project envisages the allocation of 35 million soms in the first year, with 5 million soms annually in subsequent years, to be used for the development of social infrastructure and support for the local population.

The project will create jobs and increase tax revenues. The launch of the enterprise is also linked to the development of the regional construction sector and the intensification of investment activity in Osh region.
link: https://24.kg./english/366377/
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