SCNS detains Kyrgyzstani suspected of ties to ISIS in Istanbul

The State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) detained a citizen of Kyrgyzstan suspected of involvement in the international terrorist organization Islamic State (ISIS). The SCNS press service reported.

According to the SCNS, the detainee, T.M.Sh., lived in Aravan district of Osh region and was engaged in disseminating terrorist ideology among believers. He also called for the overthrow of the constitutional order and the establishment of a theocratic state in the form of a «caliphate.»

Furthermore, according to intelligence agencies, the suspect recruited citizens to participate in military operations in the Middle East on the side of illegal armed groups and hatched plans to commit terrorist acts in Kyrgyzstan.

As a result of counterterrorism measures, the man was detained in Istanbul. On March 16, 2026, SCNS officers brought him to Kyrgyzstan.

An investigation is currently underway.