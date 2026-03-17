Cabinet approves new bond issuance rules in Kyrgyzstan

The Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic has approved a new regulation governing the issuance and circulation of bonds. The resolution was adopted to streamline the securities market and strengthen investor protection.

According to the document, the new rules regulate the procedures for issuing, placing, circulating, and redeeming bonds, and establish unified requirements for all market participants.

The Cabinet emphasized that the regulation was developed in line with the Law «On the Securities Market» and is aimed at creating a more transparent and understandable system for investors.

At the same time, several previous government resolutions adopted in 2011, 2014, 2016, and 2019, which previously regulated the bond market, have been declared invalid.

The new rules will come into force in 15 days after their official adoption.