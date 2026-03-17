President of Kyrgyzstan establishes commission to coordinate international aid

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov has signed a decree establishing a commission to coordinate international and humanitarian assistance provided by Kyrgyzstan to other countries.

According to the document, the regulation governing the commission’s activities has been approved, and its composition has been determined.

The commission will be responsible for coordinating the provision of international and humanitarian aid on behalf of the Kyrgyz Republic, ensuring a unified approach and a more streamlined process.

It is noted that the decree applies to cases of assistance that do not fall under the Law «On International Emergency Assistance.»

The decree will enter into force in seven days after its adoption.