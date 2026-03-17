President introduces moratorium on business inspections with some exceptions

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov signed a decree introducing a temporary moratorium on inspections of business entities.

The measure is aimed at reducing pressure on businesses, improving the investment climate, and supporting the development of entrepreneurship.

Under the decree, law enforcement, tax, and other regulatory authorities are prohibited from conducting inspections of businesses until December 31, 2026. However, several exceptions are provided.

The moratorium does not apply to inspections carried out within the framework of criminal and civil cases, those initiated at the request of entrepreneurs themselves, or based on complaints from individuals and legal entities, as well as requests from foreign government bodies.

Inspections are also allowed in cases where there are specific, documented violations of the law, including those supported by media publications.

Additionally, the restrictions do not affect customs control, tax oversight within the framework of previously introduced moratorium, or the activities of the National Bank and the authorized body in the field of civil aviation.

During the moratorium, state authorities will provide only advisory support to businesses, without inspections, fines, or sanctions. Entrepreneurs will be able to provide information and documents only for advisory support.

The Cabinet of Ministers has been instructed to take the necessary steps to implement the decree within one month.

The document will enter into force in 10 days after its official publication.