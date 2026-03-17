Avalanches and icy roads: Emergencies Ministry of Kyrgyzstan issues warning

A warning has been issued in Kyrgyzstan due to unstable weather conditions, emergency services reported.

According to the Ministry of Emergency Situations, from March 18 to 23, snow avalanches, snowdrifts, packed snow, and icy conditions are expected in mountainous areas and along several key roads.

Hazardous conditions are forecast on the following routes:

Bishkek—Osh road (km 198–260, Ala-Bel Pass, Chychkan Gorge);

Myrza-Ake—Kara-Kuldzha—Alaikuu (km 55–115);

Bishkek—Naryn—Torugart (km 292–305, Dolon Pass);

Balykchy—Kazarman—Jalal-Abad (km 201–205, 260–290, and 326–349, Kok-Art Pass);

Karakol—Enilchek (km 45–90, Chon-Ashuu Pass).

Drivers are advised to exercise extreme caution when traveling through avalanche-prone areas and to keep a safe distance of at least 500 meters between vehicles.

Services warn of possible road hazards and urge travelers to consider weather conditions when planning their trips.