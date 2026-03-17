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Kyrgyzstan introduces fee for use of Notary Information System

The Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan adopted a resolution introducing a fee for the use of the Unified Notary Information System.

Under the document, private notaries will be required to pay for using the system when performing notarial acts and providing technical services through it.

The fee amount will be determined by the Ministry of Justice in coordination with the antimonopoly authority.

The collected funds will be used for technical maintenance of the system, ensuring cybersecurity, data backup storage, and the development of new functional modules.

Payments will be made through integrated electronic services, including via QR codes. The Ministry of Justice has been tasked with ensuring the technical implementation of the payment mechanism.

The resolution will enter into force in seven days after its adoption.
link: https://24.kg./english/366414/
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