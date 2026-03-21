24.kg news agency congratulates Kyrgyzstanis on Nooruz

Nooruz is one of the oldest holidays in human history, celebrated for thousands of years. Many centuries ago, our ancestors knew that at this moment day and night become equal, and then the daylight hours become longer, marking the beginning of spring labor.

Today, every family, sitting around a festive dastorkon, expresses their hopes and wishes for prosperity.

May your homes be filled with warmth and comfort, and your hearts with love and kindness! We wish you strong health, happiness, and success in all your endeavors!

The team of 24.kg news agency wishes everyone success in all undertakings. May this spring holiday bring joy, peace, and prosperity to your homes, and may each day be filled with warmth and light!