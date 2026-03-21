Kyrgyzstan presented at book fair in Belarus

A presentation of Kyrgyzstan took place in Belarus as part of the 33rd Minsk International Book Fair.

International award winner and Master of Arts Nikita Fominykh performed the songs «Kyrgyzstanym» and «Kara Jorgo» in the Kyrgyz language. A poem «Kyrgyz Zheri» was also recited by Daria Baltabaeva, a student of one of the Belarusian universities.

Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Kyrgyz Republic to Belarus, Erbol Sultanbaev, noted that the geography of participants in the book fair continues to expand every year.

«This indicates a growing international interest in the event. This remarkable platform allows us to become more familiar with the cultural and literary heritage of different countries. Speaking of Kyrgyzstan in this context, the first thing that comes to mind is our heroic epic Manas, which is recognized as UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage. It can be explored at our stand. The epic reflects historical events related to the struggle of the Kyrgyz people for independence and embodies key values such as unity, love for the homeland, honor and dignity, courage, and heroism. The Manas epic is one of the main pillars of our national identity,» he said.

«We are exploring Kyrgyz-Belarusian literary ties. Classics of Belarusian literature such as Yakub Kolas, Yanka Kupala, and Maxim Tank have been translated into our language. Our famous authors have been translated into Belarusian. Works by contemporary writers and poets are also translated, which helps maintain cultural ties between the countries. Events occurring in the CIS countries are, of course, reflected in art and culture, and literary works also interpret the events of the 1990s following the collapse of the Soviet Union. All of this is of interest to our readers,» literary scholar Askar Medetov added.