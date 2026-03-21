Salaries of medical workers to be increased by 100 percent from April 1

Salaries of medical workers in Kyrgyzstan will be increased by 100 percent starting April 1, presidential press secretary Askat Alagozov announced on social media.

According to him, President Sadyr Japarov had previously stated that the state would support doctors and raise their salaries.

«Work in this direction is currently being carried out consistently: measures are being taken to address staff shortages in hospitals and to reduce the workload on medical institutions. Recognizing the vital role of doctors in safeguarding public health, the head of state has also instructed that medical workers be given priority access to preferential mortgage housing through the State Mortgage Company,» the statement says.

Askat Alagozov added that young doctors who have recently graduated from medical schools and are just beginning their careers currently earn 13,581 soms; from April, their salaries will increase to 35,248 soms.

«This example is provided to demonstrate the increase in the minimum salary. Naturally, doctors with more experience will have higher wages. Additional payments, such as bonuses for years of service, will be retained. Moreover, for doctors willing to work in remote and high-altitude areas, salaries will increase by an additional average of 30 percent. Under the Doctor’s Deposit program, the state also pays medical workers 66,000 soms quarterly. Young doctors who are ready to work in high-demand specialties—such as pediatrics, neonatology, anesthesiology, intensive care, and general surgery—will receive an additional monthly payment of 20,000 soms,» he noted.

The presidential press secretary noted that nurses’ salaries will increase from 8,541 to 29,053 soms—almost a threefold rise (excluding additional payments and payments for work in high-altitude and remote areas).

«Medical institutions across the country are in need of specialists in various fields. The total number of vacancies stands at 1,596. If you have recently graduated from a medical institution and are looking for a job, or if you previously worked in healthcare but left for some reason and now wish to return, please contact the nearest hospital for detailed information on available vacancies,» he concluded.