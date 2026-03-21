Construction of modern waste processing plant to resume in Osh city

Mayor of Osh city Zhanarbek Akayev met with Dai Daoguo, CEO of Junxin Huanbao KG Invest, a company that applies advanced environmental technologies from the People’s Republic of China. The Osh City Hall reported.

During the meeting, the mayor of the southern capital emphasized the need to accelerate the construction of a modern waste processing plant with electricity generation and to increase the intensity of the work.

«He also emphasized that all emerging issues will be reviewed and resolved by the City Hall. If the plant is launched, it will be able to process up to 310,000 tons of waste per year and generate electricity. It will fully comply with environmental requirements and will not emit harmful substances into the environment,» the statement reads.