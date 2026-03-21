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President Sadyr Japarov to celebrate Nooruz in Naryn region

Head of State Sadyr Japarov will arrive in Naryn region today on a one-day working visit, his press service announced.

As part of the visit, the president will take part in ceremonial events dedicated to Nooruz, an ancient holiday symbolizing the spring renewal, unity of the people, and the continuity of traditions.

In addition, Sadyr Japarov will officially open the new building of the Department of Internal Affairs of Naryn.

The festivities will be broadcast live on NTRK and on the head of state’s official social media accounts. The event begins at 11 a.m.
link: https://24.kg./english/366893/
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