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Air pollution in Bishkek as of March 21: Capital is in 10th place

Bishkek is ranked tenth in the World Air Quality ranking of the world’s largest cities as of 11 a.m.

According to the website, the air quality index (AQI) in the capital is 121 and rated as «unhealthy for sensitive groups.» Information is available in real time.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) is divided into six categories indicating increasing levels of health hazard. An AQI value above 300 indicates hazardous air quality, while a value below 50 indicates good air quality.
link: https://24.kg./english/366894/
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