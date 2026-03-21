18:05
USD 87.45
EUR 100.17
RUB 1.03
English

China–Kyrgyzstan–Uzbekistan railway planned to be launched in 2030

«If today we are a ‘dead-end’ country between Europe and China, then with the completion of China—Kyrgyzstan—Uzbekistan railway, we will become a transit state,» President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov said during Nooruz celebrations in Naryn region.

According to him, the launch of the railway is expected around 2030.

The head of state noted that the implementation of this large-scale project will open new transit links and enhance the region’s international significance. The logistics potential will grow not only in Naryn region but across Kyrgyzstan: cargo delivery times will be significantly reduced, creating broad opportunities to access new markets.

Sadyr Japarov emphasized that developing infrastructure and building trade and logistics centers along the railway is a necessity of the time.

The internal railway connecting the north and south of the country has already reached Kochkor. There are plans to extend it to Kara-Keche and further to Makmal, fully linking the regions by rail.

The development of the railway network will strengthen domestic connectivity and provide a powerful boost to industry, agriculture, and tourism.

We have every reason to say that the strategic Tenir-Too region has a bright future.

Sadyr Japarov

He added that efforts to open new production facilities, improve infrastructure, and repair roads in Naryn region are yielding results each year, creating comfortable living conditions for the population.
link: https://24.kg./english/366903/
views: 348
Print
Related
President explains why foreigners building China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway
President: China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway to reshape regional logistics
China–Kyrgyzstan–Uzbekistan railway may be completed 2 years ahead of schedule
Certain fees waived for staff working on China–Kyrgyzstan–Uzbekistan railway
China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway: Progress of construction
China–Kyrgyzstan–Uzbekistan railway: Georgia invited to join project
China – Kyrgyzstan – Uzbekistan railway project to be implemented on schedule
Tunnel construction for China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway begins in Kyrgyzstan
China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway: Heads of State send addresses
President launches China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway project
Popular
SCNS detains Kyrgyzstani suspected of ties to ISIS in Istanbul SCNS detains Kyrgyzstani suspected of ties to ISIS in Istanbul
Kyrgyzstan prepares for Singapore Convention, Mediators’ Chamber established Kyrgyzstan prepares for Singapore Convention, Mediators’ Chamber established
Cabinet Chairman discusses new projects with Boston Consulting Group Cabinet Chairman discusses new projects with Boston Consulting Group
Tai-Muras Tashiev summoned for questioning — sources Tai-Muras Tashiev summoned for questioning — sources
21 March, Saturday
15:38
Despite labor shortages, nearly quarter of companies in Kyrgyzstan ignore youth Despite labor shortages, nearly quarter of companies in...
13:10
Sadyr Japarov: Nooruz has become a truly beloved holiday for our compatriots
13:01
More than 40 parks and public gardens to be renovated and built in Bishkek
12:56
Agricultural clusters for 2 billion soms being created in Naryn
12:50
Sadyr Japarov: Construction of 1,200 MW Kara-Keche TPP begins in Naryn