China–Kyrgyzstan–Uzbekistan railway planned to be launched in 2030

«If today we are a ‘dead-end’ country between Europe and China, then with the completion of China—Kyrgyzstan—Uzbekistan railway, we will become a transit state,» President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov said during Nooruz celebrations in Naryn region.

According to him, the launch of the railway is expected around 2030.

The head of state noted that the implementation of this large-scale project will open new transit links and enhance the region’s international significance. The logistics potential will grow not only in Naryn region but across Kyrgyzstan: cargo delivery times will be significantly reduced, creating broad opportunities to access new markets.

Sadyr Japarov emphasized that developing infrastructure and building trade and logistics centers along the railway is a necessity of the time.

The internal railway connecting the north and south of the country has already reached Kochkor. There are plans to extend it to Kara-Keche and further to Makmal, fully linking the regions by rail.

The development of the railway network will strengthen domestic connectivity and provide a powerful boost to industry, agriculture, and tourism.

We have every reason to say that the strategic Tenir-Too region has a bright future. Sadyr Japarov

He added that efforts to open new production facilities, improve infrastructure, and repair roads in Naryn region are yielding results each year, creating comfortable living conditions for the population.