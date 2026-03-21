18:05
USD 87.45
EUR 100.17
RUB 1.03
English

Agricultural clusters for 2 billion soms being created in Naryn

Projects to create clusters in meat, dairy, honey, feed, and fruit production are currently being implemented in Naryn region with a total value of nearly 2 billion soms. President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov said during Nooruz celebrations.

The head of state noted that livestock numbers and production volumes have increased in recent years. He placed special emphasis on exports: Naryn honey is already successfully supplied to Saudi Arabia, Kazakhstan, China, Russia, and Japan.

To ensure farmers have access to irrigation water, about 3 billion soms have been invested in the region’s irrigation system over the past five years.

This year, Tugel-Sai reservoir and Shamshi daily regulation basin are planned to be commissioned, which will improve irrigation on 4,294 hectares and enable the development of an additional 3,306 hectares of new land.

Sadyr Japarov also called on experienced managers and professionals to follow the example of outstanding leaders of the past, such as Korchubek Aknazarov and Kadyrakun Bazarbaev.

«The state is ready to support those willing to develop the agricultural sector in challenging mountainous conditions. Our goal is to transform the region into a powerful agro-industrial zone and expand its export potential,» Sadyr Japarov concluded.
link: https://24.kg./english/366905/
views: 337
Print
Related
Sadyr Japarov: Construction of 1,200 MW Kara-Keche TPP begins in Naryn
Naryn prepares for president’s visit for Nooruz celebrations
Naryn Mayor demands GPS installation, improved public transport monitoring
Naryn receives new buses and specialized equipment for municipal services
Renovated bus station opened in Naryn after reconstruction
Sadyr Japarov inspects construction of social facilities and roads in Naryn
Concrete plant built in Naryn without permits
Construction of central stadium continues in Naryn
Asman Airlines launches direct Bishkek – Naryn flights
Naryn airport ready to receive aircraft — Asman Airlines completes first flight
Popular
SCNS detains Kyrgyzstani suspected of ties to ISIS in Istanbul SCNS detains Kyrgyzstani suspected of ties to ISIS in Istanbul
Kyrgyzstan prepares for Singapore Convention, Mediators’ Chamber established Kyrgyzstan prepares for Singapore Convention, Mediators’ Chamber established
Cabinet Chairman discusses new projects with Boston Consulting Group Cabinet Chairman discusses new projects with Boston Consulting Group
Tai-Muras Tashiev summoned for questioning — sources Tai-Muras Tashiev summoned for questioning — sources
21 March, Saturday
15:38
Despite labor shortages, nearly quarter of companies in Kyrgyzstan ignore youth Despite labor shortages, nearly quarter of companies in...
13:10
Sadyr Japarov: Nooruz has become a truly beloved holiday for our compatriots
13:01
More than 40 parks and public gardens to be renovated and built in Bishkek
12:56
Agricultural clusters for 2 billion soms being created in Naryn
12:50
Sadyr Japarov: Construction of 1,200 MW Kara-Keche TPP begins in Naryn